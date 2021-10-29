Contact Us
Prosecutor: Florida Cyber-Predator Preyed On Bergen Pre-Teen, Possibly Others

Jerry DeMarco
Jason J. Campbell
Jason J. Campbell

Detectives from Bergen County seized a security guard in Florida who they said created various identities to have sex chats with a local pre-teen whom he tried to extort into sending him pornographic images.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives found that “several different online personalities engaged the same child victim in separate conversations, some of which contained sexually explicit content and dialogue,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

All of the social media accounts used to contact the Bergen County child were controlled by Jason J. Campbell, 31, of Orlando, the prosecutor said.

In addition to the “sexually explicit dialogue,” he said, Campbell “extorted and threatened” the youngster, “demanding photos or videos of the child engaged in various sexual acts.”

Assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Musella’s detectives arrested Campbell and executed a search warrant Thursday at his Easton Street home, on a street that runs alongside the Central Florida GreeneWay (Route 417).

Campbell remained held in the Orange County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of sexual assault, extortion, debauching the morals of a minor, making terroristic threats, child endangerment and distributing child pornography, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, Musella asked parents and guardians to check a list of these screen names to be sure their children weren’t contacted, as well:

  • Blaze5210 (“Finesse King”)
  • Fire_boyy100 (“Crown_me”)
  • _wavykid01
  • Allstar_mikey

The prosecutor asked that anyone finds their child received communications from those accounts immediately contact his office: (201) 226-5532.

Musella also thanked the Orange County, FL Sheriff’s Office for its assistance, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyndhurst Police Department, both of which participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

