Prosecutor: Ex-Con Busted With 'Ghost Gun,' More In SWAT Raid On East Rutherford Drug Den

A SWAT team-supported raid on a quiet East Rutherford street turned up two firearms – one of them a “ghost gun,” the other loaded with hollow-nose bullets – along with illegal drugs and $27,000 in proceeds, authorities said Thursday.

Ex-con Sardar Habib, 21, was arrested on a host of charges -- including operating a drug-production facility -- following an investigation by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and borough police.

Detectives who obtained the warrant found a 9mm “ghost gun,” a .40-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-nose bullets and a large-capacity magazine, along with heroin, marijuana, THC oil, equipment to manufacture THC vape pens and the illegal cash, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Do-it-yourself "ghost guns” -- made from kits of parts and tools -- aren't stamped with serial numbers registered with a federally licensed manufacturer. This bypasses background checks and makes it all but impossible for authorities to trace the weapons.

Habib has an adult criminal history that began when he was arrested on receiving stolen property charges in Carlstadt in 2018, records show. East Rutherford police charged him the following year with possession of a fake gun.

This time, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team assisted with a warranted search of Habib’s Park Avenue home just off Main Street by members of Musella’s Narcotics Task Force and borough police last Friday.

Habib remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Charges against him include various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm while committing a drug crime.

Habib is also charged with maintaining a drug production facility, illegal possession of hashish oil and marijuana with the intent to distribute both, possession of heroin, money laundering and possession of a large-capacity magazine, hollow-nose bullets and drug paraphernalia.

