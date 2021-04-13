Prosecutor: Detectives Find Stolen Gun, Second Firearm, Arrest PA Driver In Route 80 Stop

A Pennsylvania driver stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives on Route 80 was carrying two guns – one of which had been stolen – in a secret compartment, authorities said.

Ivelise Rodriguez-Mann, a 44-year-old train operator from East Stroudsburg, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Rodriguez-Mann was stopped by Narcotics Task Force members on the westbound highway in Saddle Brook on Friday as part of a drug investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 summoned to the scene indicated drugs were in the vehicle, Musella said.

A search turned up an aftermarket hidden compartment containing the two handguns – one reported stolen out of North Carolina – along with a high-capacity magazine that held 48 9mm rounds, hollow point bullets and drug paraphernalia with heroin residue, he said.

Rodriguez-Mann is charged with drug and weapons possession and receiving stolen property, among other offenses.

