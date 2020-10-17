Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Prosecutor: Carlstadt Silencer Smuggler Had Guns, Ammo, Bullet-Proof Vests, More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Moran
Matthew Moran Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An ironworker caught smuggling silencers from China had an arsenal of guns, high-capacity magazines and police-issued bulletproof vests in his Carlstadt home, authorities said.

Matthew Moran, 48, was released by a judge following his arrest on charges of possessing prohibited weapons and devices – namely: silencers.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his office was investigating international arms trafficking investigation with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Newark when Matthew Moran, 48, was “identified as a person of interest in receiving shipments of suppressors, also called silencers, meant to reduce the sound and muzzle flash generated from a gunshot.”

Moran bought them from a company based in China “and smuggled [them] though the mail to his residence,” the prosecutor said.

Following a controlled delivery to his home on a quiet street around the corner from the K-8 Carlstadt Public School, members of both agencies moved in Thursday, conducted a search and arrested Moran, Musella said.

They seized “numerous firearms, high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition and police-issued ballistic vests,” he said.

A judge released Moran pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of possessing prohibited weapons and devices – namely: silencers.

