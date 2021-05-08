Prosecutor: Bergen Woman, 73, Created Bogus Identity To Scam $37,000 In Social Security Funds

A 73-year-old Bergen County woman created a false identity to fraudulently pocket $37,000 in federal benefits, authorities said Thursday.

Yun J. Kim of Ridgefield Park produced a Social Security number, a U.S. passport and a non-driver ID to apply for an receive supplemental security benefits that she wasn’t entitled to, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Kim was charged with theft by deception and tampering with public records following an investigation by Musella’s detectives with assistance from the New York field offices of the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General Office and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, the prosecutor said.

She was released pending an Aug. 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is designed to helped elderly, blind and disabled people who have little or no income.

The subsidy is intended to help meet basic needs – food, clothing and shelter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.