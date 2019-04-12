Contact Us
Prosectuor: Wyckoff Massage Therapist, 29, Sexually Assaulted Client At Allendale Spa

Cecilia Levine
Matthew Plotkin, 29.
Matthew Plotkin, 29. Photo Credit: BCPO

A 29-year-old massage therapist from Wyckoff was charged with sexually assaulting a client while working at an Allendale Spa.

Matthew Plotkin was arrested Tuesday following an investigation when authorities received a tip that he engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity with an individual at the Hand and Stone Spa in Allendale last month, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack is scheduled for Friday, April 12.

