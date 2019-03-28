Proposed Mega Mansion Causes Controversy In Montclair

A 60,000-square-foot mega mansion is causing controversy in Montclair -- and it hasn't even been fully approved yet.

The owner of the proposed Lloyd Estate, rumored to be Melih Abdulhayoglu, CEO and founder of cybersecurity company Comodo, had two homes demolished at on 14 Undercliff Road and 172 Lloyd Road to make way for his dream home, NJ.com reports .

But now, he's seeking approval from the Zoning Board of Adjustment to build the house toward the rear of the property and closer to Eagle Rock Reservation.

Plans for the house recently filed with the Township include a billiard room, basketball court, bowling alley, two elevators, yoga room, gym, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a movie theater and more, NorthJersey.com initially reported .

The Montclair Historic Preservation Committee recommending preserving the two homes that were demolished last month -- but they had already come down with legal permits from the Township.

Dozens of Montclair residents are expected to show up at the April 17 Board of Adjustment meeting to discuss the development.

Next month's meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

