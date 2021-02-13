Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Profitable (Uh, Teachable) Moment For Boy Who Found 10 Bucks On Ground, What Would YOU Do?

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgewood Police Chief Luthcke, Michael and Matthew Lindenberg and Officer Patrick Daly
Ridgewood Police Chief Luthcke, Michael and Matthew Lindenberg and Officer Patrick Daly Photo Credit: Ridgewood PD

Young Michael Lindenberg just wanted to do the right thing when he showed up with his dad at Ridgewood police headquarters holding a $10 bill.

Michael told Sgt. Kyle Finch that he’d found it on the ground, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He and his father thought the right thing to do was to bring it to police to see whether anyone had reported losing it, the chief said.

Finch told Michael that late July day that he would log it in as found property in the hopes that the owner came forward. If no one did after six months, the sergeant said, Michael could have it.

Time passed and, just out of curiosity, Matthew Lindenberger called to see what happened, Luthcke said.

“We still had the bill,” she said.

It became both a teachable and profitable moment for the youngster and drew gratitude from the chief, who praised Lindenberg for “instilling these values in Michael," who left headquarters $10 richer.

"It pays to do the right thing," Luthcke said.

