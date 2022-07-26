Professional Ring Finder Strikes Silver, Gold All Over NJ

He doesn't do it for fame or fortune, but Ed Trapper's hobby as a treasure hunter attracts a lot of attention.

Last weekend, he was able to find a wedding ring on the beach in Lavallette. And a man's gold cross in a lagoon.

Asked whether he's had one special find, the 63-year-old Forked River resident said, "They're all rewarding."

Trapper said it's all about doing a lot of detective work, and it's important if the person seeking their lost item knows approximately where they lost it. "You ask them over and over again," Trapper said, to narrow down the location.

In the case of the wedding band, Ashley and Jeff remembered where her husband was tossing a football. The ring turned up along the same tide line the following day, Trapper said.

"Jeff did an outstanding job marking the exact location of the ring, which is paramount when doing recoveries. A few swings later the ring was in the scoop," Trapper wrote on his Facebook page NJ Ring Finder.

"We are forever grateful for you!" Ashley Campeas wrote on Trapper's Facebook page. "Thank you so much for finding his ring!"

Trapper has been searching for metal keepsakes for about 30 years with increasingly more sophisticated state-of-the-art equipment with GPS. "I'm a modern-day treasure hunter,'' he says.·

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.