Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Pool Filter Explosion Seriously Injures Worker From Hawthorne
News

Profanity Laced Anti-Biden Flags Cause Controversy In NJ Town

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Profanity-laced anti-Biden flags are causing controversy in one New Jersey town.
Profanity-laced anti-Biden flags are causing controversy in one New Jersey town. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

WARNING: This story contains vulgar language and graphic content.

The rules around signage in Roselle Park are pretty clear-cut.

Political flags? Cool. Flags containing profanity or vulgar language? Not cool.

One Roselle Park homeowner who recently swapped her pro-Trump flags for vulgar and profanity-laced ones could face penalties if she does not take them down.

Mayor Joe Signorello told Daily Voice he received a barrage of complaints regarding the six or more flags at Andrea Dick's Willow Avenue home since last Friday.

Dick apparently took down her pro-Trump signs that had been hanging outside of her home for the last year-and-a-half and replaced them with ones depicting Donald Trump flipping the bird, and the words "F--- Biden," the mayor said.

The new flags are in violation of a borough ordinance banning obscene or sexually vulgar material, and are particularly an issue because she lives within a block of an elementary school, Signorello said citing residents' concerns.

Dick on Tuesday was given 24 hours to remove the new signs, the mayor said. If she does not, she faces a $500 fine.

Citing "freedom of speech," Dick told NJ Advance Media she will not take down the vulgar ones.

Dick did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.