Produce Worker From Hackensack Jailed On Sex Assaults Involving Multiple Children

A produce worker from Hackensack sexually assaulted a pre-teen in front of another and showed a third porn, authorities charged.

Edisson Guartazaca-Ali remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

Hackensack police received the original complaint that the 24-year-old Ecuadoran national “engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 in Hackensack,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and city police found that Guartazaca-Ali had “engaged

in sexual penetration with the minor on more than one occasion,” the prosecutor said.

Some of the assaults “occurred in the presence of another minor child,” Musella said, adding that Guartazaca-Ali also “provided pornographic materials to another minor child.”

Guartazaca-Ali was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, providing obscenity to a minor child endangerment.

