Princeton University Ranked Best College In America By U.S News

U.S. News & World Report has released its latest rankings of the best colleges in America.

Princeton University was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

The calculations were based on nine broad measures of quality: graduation and retention, graduation rate performance, graduate indebtedness, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving.

The following universities were named:

2. Columbia University: New York, NY (tie)

2. Harvard University: Cambridge, MA (tie)

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Cambridge, MA (tie)

5. Yale University: New Haven, CT

6. Stanford University: Stanford, CA

7. University of Chicago: Chicago, IL

8. University of Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, PA

9. California Institute of Technology: Pasadena, CA (tie)

9. Duke University: Durham, NC (tie)

9. Johns Hopkins University: Baltimore, MD (tie)

9. Northwestern University: Evanston, IL (tie)

Click here for the full list curated by U.S News & World Report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.