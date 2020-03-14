PRICE GOUGING: Hackensack Market Warned, Jersey City Store Fined $90K

A Jersey City dollar store is facing more than $90,000 in fines after owners overcharged customers for cleaning supplies among COVID-19 fears, city officials said.

Prices of disinfectant wipes, sprays and rubbing alcohol were increased at the 99 Cent Dream store on Newark Avenue, according to Municipal Prosecutor Jake Hudnut, who helms the city's Quality of Life Task Force.

The dollar store was subsequently issued nine tickets at $10,000 per offense.

"The city received concerns through social media that certain stores were raising the cost of cleaning and disinfectant supplies," Hudnut said.

"As always with our quality-of-life enforcement, the number one goal is compliance rather than punishment."

Mayor Steve Fulop tweeted footage of officers looking through the store.

"Rubbing alcohol went from $2.99 to $6.99," Fulop said.

"We won’t accept people taking advantage of residents. People sometimes can be terrible in how they treat each other."

The prices had reportedly been lowered.

Hackensack Mayor David Sims reported a Hackensack market had been increasing prices on water.

The Passaic Street store was reported to state and local authorities after pricing a pack of 24 Poland Spring at $6.99, which rang up as $10.99 at the register.

"This is mostly a Spanish supermarket and they were scared to say anything," said Sims, "but I wasn’t.

"See something say something.￼ Please feel free to share."

The Hackensack Market was issued a warning but not fined, local police said.

