President Biden To Attend Fundraiser At Gov. Murphy's NJ Mansion

President Joe Biden is expected to visit New Jersey ahead of the midterm elections, according to various news reports.

Biden will be in the Garden State on Thursday, Oct. 6, to attending a fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown mansion, according to Bloomberg and NJ Advance Media. Proceeds will benefit the Democratic National Committee’s Grassroots Victory Fund.

Biden will also attend an event at IBM’s New York campus in Poughkeepsie, NY that day, and is expected to discuss job creation in the region, according to multiple reports.

The president is expected to attend another fundraiser in New York City benefiting the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

