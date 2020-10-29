Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed In Paterson, Newborn Boy Survives

St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center Photo Credit: COURTESY: St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center

A pregnant Paterson woman who was shot by her boyfriend delivered a healthy boy before she died of her injuries Thursday, authorities said.

A massive manhunt was on for the shooter after the victim, who was eight months pregnant, was brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

She was shot shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Brooks-Sloate Terrace co-ops on Christina Place and pronounced dead at the hospital nearly two hours later.

An alert was issued for a red Scion that reportedly fled the scene.

It was Paterson's 23rd homicide of the year.

