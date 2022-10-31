Pregnant Mom, Infant Hospitalized In Route 208 Crash

A 28-year-old pregnant driver and an infant in the back seat were involved in a multi-vehicle evening rush-hour crash on Route 208, responders said.

Their injuries didn't appear serious, witnesses said.

The chain-reaction collision occurred on the southbound highway at Virginia Drive shortly after 5 p.m., with the victims' Honda sedan spinning out and hitting a garage for a local garden apartment complex.

Borough police and firefighters and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Some of them were diverted when a rubbernecking crash occurred on the other side of the highway.

