Pregnant Mom, Infant Hospitalized In Route 208 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 208 at Virginia Drive in Fair Lawn.
Southbound Route 208 at Virginia Drive in Fair Lawn.

A 28-year-old pregnant driver and an infant in the back seat were involved in a multi-vehicle evening rush-hour crash on Route 208, responders said.

Their injuries didn't appear serious, witnesses said.

The chain-reaction collision occurred on the southbound highway at Virginia Drive shortly after 5 p.m., with the victims' Honda sedan spinning out and hitting a garage for a local garden apartment complex.

Borough police and firefighters and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Some of them were diverted when a rubbernecking crash occurred on the other side of the highway.

