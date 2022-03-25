Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

He was identified as Mitchell A. Pringle, 34, of Brooklyn.

Officer Ryan Hayo nabbed Pringle's partner, Dramane Guitti, 25, of New York City, Ehrenberg said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask "with only his eyes visible," the deputy chief said.

Officers then found the alleged getaway driver, Matthew Gaddy, 31, also from the city, sitting in a waiting Honda Accord with his seat reclined all the way back in an attempt to disappear from view, Guidetti said.

Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock 27, a .380-caliber Ruger LCP, two high-capacity ammo magazines and a bulletproof vest from the vehicle, along with seven heroin folds from Gaddy, he said.

Gaddy was charged with two counts each of possessing illegal weapons and high-capacity magazines and one each of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Pringle was charged with eluding, criminal trespassing and drug possession and also jailed after police found an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

Both he and Gaddy remained held in the county lockup on Friday.

Guitti, meanwhile, was charged with criminal trespassing and released pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.