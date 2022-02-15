Pre-Dawn Fire Destroys Paterson Multi-Family Home

A fast-moving predawn fire destroyed a dilapidated Paterson multi-family home.

The Lafayette Street blaze broke out shortly after 5:30 a.m. and quickly raced through the 2½-story wood-frame house.

The Silk City's bravest were forced to go defensive amid frigid temperatures and wind gusts as the blaze went to a second alarm.

They kept it from spreading, however -- knocking the bulk of the fire down by 6:50 a.m. and having it officially under control by 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

You can find an extensive gallery of photos from this and many other fires dating back more than 45 years at: BTFirePhotos

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.