Pre-Dawn Chemical Plant Fire Extinguished In East Rutherford

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was summoned to an overnight fire at a chemical plant in East Rutherford.

The blaze at Diamond Chemical Company on Dubois Street at Union Avenue just off northbound Route 17 ignited shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters had the main body knocked down within minutes. Officials declared it under control less than an hour later. No injuries were reported.

It was the third incident in less than three years at Diamond Chemical, which manufactures cleaning and sanitizing products for various industrial and institutional uses -- including laundry, housekeeping and sanitizing -- at its 150,000-square-foot complex.

A worker was splashed with chemicals that caused severe injuries at the plant last May.

In another incident, a machine left running while the plant was being evacuated for a chemical spill sparked a fire in July 2019 that sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Area residents reported a vapor cloud and fumes that they said smelled like chlorine at the time. Homes and businesses were evacuated in the immediate area and a shelter-in-place was advised on the east side of Rutherford and in Lyndhurst.

