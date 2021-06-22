Prayers, Funds Raised For Graduating Fair Lawn Senior Who Fractured Skull In Ridgewood Fall

Ashley Tabor was looking forward to graduating with her Fair Lawn High School classmates Tuesday night.

Instead, she remained at The Valley Hospital with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain caused by a freak accident in Ridgewood.

Ashley and her friends were walking to their car along a grassy stretch of Crest Road with no sidewalks around midnight Saturday when she did a tumble and fell from a four-foot wall (see photo), family friend Pamela Troisi said.

“Ashley is an amazing athlete,” she said. “Over the weekend she did what I have seen her do hundreds of times.

“I’m sure in her mind she’s thinking, ‘I’m on grass not cement so I’ll be fine’ -- not realizing there was a 4-foot drop between the grass they were on and the actual street.”

Ashley’s condition has improved since the weekend, Troisi said.

“The brain bleeding is subsiding [and] there are no spinal cord injuries and no brain damage,” she said.

Troisi has established a GoFundMe account to help Ashley’s family with medical bills and other expenses.

GO TO: Ashley Tabor's Medical Bills

Ashley Tabor COURTESY: Matilda Tabor

