North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

News

Prayers, Funds Raised For Graduating Fair Lawn Senior Who Fractured Skull In Ridgewood Fall

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Crest Road, Ridgewood / INSET: Ashley Tabor
Crest Road, Ridgewood / INSET: Ashley Tabor Photo Credit: COURTESY: Matilda Tabor

Ashley Tabor was looking forward to graduating with her Fair Lawn High School classmates Tuesday night.

Instead, she remained at The Valley Hospital with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain caused by a freak accident in Ridgewood.

Ashley and her friends were walking to their car along a grassy stretch of Crest Road with no sidewalks around midnight Saturday when she did a tumble and fell from a four-foot wall (see photo), family friend Pamela Troisi said.

“Ashley is an amazing athlete,” she said. “Over the weekend she did what I have seen her do hundreds of times.

“I’m sure in her mind she’s thinking, ‘I’m on grass not cement so I’ll be fine’ -- not realizing there was a 4-foot drop between the grass they were on and the actual street.”

Ashley’s condition has improved since the weekend, Troisi said.

“The brain bleeding is subsiding [and] there are no spinal cord injuries and no brain damage,” she said.

Troisi has established a GoFundMe account to help Ashley’s family with medical bills and other expenses.

GO TO: Ashley Tabor's Medical Bills

Ashley Tabor

COURTESY: Matilda Tabor

