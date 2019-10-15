Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Powerball Ticket Winner Sold In Paramus

Paramus Food Center on Paramus Road.
Paramus Food Center on Paramus Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One of two winning third-tier Powerball tickets was sold in Paramus.

The ticket from the Oct. 12 drawing is good for $50,000 and was sold at Paramus Food Center on Paramus Road.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 34, 53 and 65 . The Red Power Ball number was 23 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

The lucky winner will split the $100,000 jackpot with the other person, who purchased theirs in Kenilworth.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $100 million for the Oct. 16 drawing, held at 10:59 p.m.

