Powerball Ticket Sold In Wayne

A winning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Passaic County.

The ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at Quick Check on Hamburg Turnpike, in Wayne.

The winning numbers were 39, 41, 53, 55, and 68. The Red Power Ball number was 19 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

In addition to the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold, there were 44,593 New Jersey players who took home an estimated $251,203 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200, according to Lottery Acting Executive Director James Carey.

he Powerball jackpot rolls to $321 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

