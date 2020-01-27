Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In Phillipsburg

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Warren County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Saturday’s drawing was sold at Stop & Shop on Route 22 in Phillipsburg.

The winning numbers were: 02, 09, 17, 36 and 67. The Red Power Ball was 18 , and the Multiplier number was 02 .

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $394 million , and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29.

