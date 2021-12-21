Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold In North Jersey

A Powerball ticket from the Monday, Dec. 20 drawing good for $50,000 was sold in North Jersey.

The winning numbers were: 02, 13, 23, 34, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Power Play was 4X.

The ticket was sold at the Ridgefield Park Exxon Food Shop, 150 Winant Ave.

There were 25,495 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $166,153 in prizes ranging from $4 to $400. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $378 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 22, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, December 20, drawing were: 08, 26, 36, 37, and 47. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 19.

