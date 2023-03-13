Powerball Lottery Player Wins $100K With Jackpocket App

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, March 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, doubling the prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold using the Jackpocket app via 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt in Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 11, drawing were: 11, 20, 33, 43, and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X.

