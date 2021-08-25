POWERBALL: $304 Million Lottery Jackpot Soars

If you are reading this on Wednesday Aug. 25 before 10:59 p.m., there's still time to shoot for Powerball's $304 million jackpot.

Tonight's Powerball drawing has grown to one of the largest in the history of the popular Lottery game.

The jackpot for the latest Powerball drawing rose to $304 million Wednesday, Aug. 25. Powerball

The Mega Millions' jackpot is an impressive runner-up, approaching $300 million for Friday's Aug. drawing.

For both multi-state, multi-million-dollar Lottery games, there were no jackpot winners on Monday or Tuesday, respectively.

Winning numbers for the Monday, Aug, 23, Powerball drawing were: 17, 36, 47, 60, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 15.

Winning numbers for the Tuesday, Aug. 24 Mega Millions drawing were 17, 18, 26, 52, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 19.

