Port Authority PD Welcomes Newest Members Of Specialized Squadron

A dozen new members were welcomed into the Port Authority Police Emergency Services Unit at a Newark Airport graduation ceremony that followed 30 weeks of rigorous training.

The officers now specialize in tactical response, active shooter response, high-angle rescue, motor vehicle accident extrication, hazardous materials and confined space rescue, PAPD Spokesperson Lenis Valens said.

They are also proficient in tubular tactical operations involving trains and aircraft, Valens said.

Two new officers from the Morris County Sheriff's Office and two from the Jersey City Police Department trained with their PAPD colleagues and were part of Thursday, March 31 the graduation ceremony.

The six-month course "bolstered the unit in its ability to react, respond, mitigate, and recover from events that have an impact on the New York and New Jersey region," Port Authority Police Department Supt. Edward Cetnar said.

"The intense course included training in heavy rescue, water rescue, EMT life-saving techniques, counter-terrorism, detection and response for weapons of mass destruction and a host of other expertise capabilities,” Cetnar said.

Members of the ESU are assigned to various facilities throughout the New York and New Jersey region to address law enforcement, security, safety and emergency situations.

The unit now has 55 members, including four lieutenants and five sergeants.

The graduates:

Port Authority PD:

Thomas J. Feuker;

John J. Mohrman;

Peter M. Pavese Jr.;

Matthew F. Forfa;

Stephen R. Malleck;

John Daly;

Jonathan T. Lynott;

James S. Hanley;

Nader W. Nicola;

Robert F. Kuchie III;

Justin R. Lhuillier;

Nicholas M. Principato

Morris County Sheriff's Office:

Jonathan Feinberg;

Ivan Bajceski

Jersey City PD:

Anthony Rutkowski;

Jonathan Weeks

