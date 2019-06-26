Port Authority May Raise Tolls On GWB, Other Bridges And Tunnels: Report

The Port Authority is considering raising tolls on the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln Tunnel and other crossings into New York by $1, The New York Times reported Monday.

Tolls for the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge and the Goethals Bridge are all $10.50 off-peak, and $12.50 during peak times.

In addition, the fare for AirTrans -- the transport system linking airports to mass transit -- would jump from $2 to $7.75 under the proposal.

The agency also wants to impose a new, $4 on taxi trips to Newark Liberty and the other Port Authority airports. The fee would also apply to rise-share companies like Uber.

Together, the measures would raise $235 million a year and would be used to upgrade Port Authority infrastructure.

The toll increases and the other measures have not yet been approved. The Port Authority's board is expected to vote on them at its September meeting.

