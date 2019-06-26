Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Pulled From Hackensack River In Little Ferry With No Pants Expected To Live
News

Port Authority May Raise Tolls On GWB, Other Bridges And Tunnels: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
George Washington Bridge.
George Washington Bridge. Photo Credit: joeyvisuals INSTAGRAM

The Port Authority is considering raising tolls on the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln Tunnel and other crossings into New York by $1, The New York Times reported Monday.

Tolls for the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge and the Goethals Bridge are all $10.50 off-peak, and $12.50 during peak times.

In addition, the fare for AirTrans -- the transport system linking airports to mass transit -- would jump from $2 to $7.75 under the proposal.

The agency also wants to impose a new, $4 on taxi trips to Newark Liberty and the other Port Authority airports. The fee would also apply to rise-share companies like Uber.

Together, the measures would raise $235 million a year and would be used to upgrade Port Authority infrastructure.

The toll increases and the other measures have not yet been approved. The Port Authority's board is expected to vote on them at its September meeting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.