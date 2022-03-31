Popular Warren County Hotdog Shop Won’t Reopen After Owner’s Deadly COVID Battle, Wife Says

A popular Warren County hotdog shop that has been closed for several months will not reopen after one of the owners died from COVID-19 last month.

Frances Russo of Joe’s Alpha Dogs in Washington made the announcement on the shop’s Facebook page Wednesday evening.

“This was not an easy decision, but I won't be reopening,” reads the post.

“I had every intention of doing so, but I can't do this on my own. I don't want to do it without Vin.”

Frances’ late husband and co-owner Vin Russo fought a valiant battle against COVID-19 and succumbed to the virus on Friday, Feb. 4, DailyVoice.com reported.

A late February post stated that Frances wanted to reopen the shop but wasn’t ready yet.

Meanwhile, nearly $19,000 was raised for the family on GoFundMe during the shop’s closure, and the campaign continues to accept donations.

The Russos opened Joe’s Alpha Dogs about four years ago in honor of their son, Joe, and it has been growing in popularity ever since.

Unlike most small businesses, the Russos have used their restaurant not only to provide stable employment for Joe, who has Autism, but to rally for others with disabilities and several other marginalized groups.

Heartbroken, Frances says she now has to do what’s in her family’s best interest.

“I'm Joey's primary caregiver and he is my priority,” reads the Facebook post.

“I have to do what is best for my family.”

Rental signs have been put in place, and much of the equipment from the shop will be sold, the post says. Interested parties can message the business’s Facebook page.

A celebration of Vin’s life was scheduled for Sunday, May 22.

“Thank you all so much for your kindness during this time,” the post concludes.

