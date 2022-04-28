Popular NJ Doughnut Shop Named Among Best In America

One of New Jersey's doughnut shops has been named among the best in America.

Drip N Scoop in Ocean City, which doubles as an ice cream shop, serves their doughnuts on top of your iced coffee securing the straw. It also has locations in Atlantic City and Somers Point.

Drip N Scoop was named to Feast And Field's list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the US.

"Drip N’ Scoop was created based on two passions: coffee and ice cream. We are a full service coffee bar and dairy bar from morning to close," its website says.

"Catering to all ages, we strive to make your day better with a quality brewed drink or sweet scoop of dairy."

On the menu you'll find a variety of caffeinated drinks both hot and cold, cookie sandwiches, syrup flavors for drizzling, and of course, doughnuts and ice cream.

Click here for the full list from Feast and Field and here to visit Drip N' Scoop locations.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.