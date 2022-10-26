Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Loved By Many': Family Of Bergen County Man, 20, Killed In Tragic Manhattan Subway Accident
News

Popular Flemington Restaurant Permanently Closes After 14 Years

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Popular contemporary restaurant 55 Main in Flemington has closed permanently after 14 years, its website says.
Popular contemporary restaurant 55 Main in Flemington has closed permanently after 14 years, its website says. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular restaurant in Flemington has permanently closed its doors after 14 years.

55 Main made the announcement on its website, citing staffing problems and “constantly increasing costs.”

Known for its variety of new American and contemporary cuisine, 55 Main quickly developed a reputation as a staple among Flemington’s dining scene, even earning a Traveler’s Choice TripAdvisor award in 2020.

The restaurant offered takeout and dine-in lunch and dinner options as well as specials updated daily.

“We would like to thank our customers for supporting us over the years,” Chef/Owner Jonas Gold writes.

“Thank you for all your support.”

55 Main Restaurant, 55 Main St, Flemington, NJ

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.