Popular Flemington Restaurant Permanently Closes After 14 Years

A popular restaurant in Flemington has permanently closed its doors after 14 years.

55 Main made the announcement on its website, citing staffing problems and “constantly increasing costs.”

Known for its variety of new American and contemporary cuisine, 55 Main quickly developed a reputation as a staple among Flemington’s dining scene, even earning a Traveler’s Choice TripAdvisor award in 2020.

The restaurant offered takeout and dine-in lunch and dinner options as well as specials updated daily.

“We would like to thank our customers for supporting us over the years,” Chef/Owner Jonas Gold writes.

“Thank you for all your support.”

55 Main Restaurant, 55 Main St, Flemington, NJ

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.