Popular Denville Ice Cream Shop Reopens With New Safety Measures

Popular ice cream shop Denville Dairy has reopened its doors as of Tuesday, fully equipped with a new glass divider -- despite a 60 percent COVID-19 related loss in revenue, reports say.

The shop, which has been in business for more than five decades, serves a generous variety of both individual and bulk ice creams and frozen treats topped with your favorite cookies, candies, sprinkles and sauces.

During its reopening phase, Denville Dairy’s sweet treats are available Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop has created four separate lines that can each accommodate two customers.

Despite efforts to make up for revenue losses, shop owners Patrick Fine, Richard Fine and Karen Markert have concerns about their ability to bounce back from the shutdown while preparing for the upcoming off-season, NorthJersey.com reports.

Though Father’s Day weekend is the shop’s busiest of the year, Denville Dairy still has the challenge of ensuring things run smoothly during what’s hopefully a busy and fruitful reopening phase.

Meanwhile, the shop’s employees will be wearing masks as well as changing their disposable gloves with each customer to ensure maximum sanitation and compliance with CDC guidelines.

“Please be patient and kind while we transition to the “new normal!” reads a recent post on the shop’s Facebook page.

“Thanks for all of your support! It’s good to be back.”

