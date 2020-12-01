Popular Bergen County Restaurant Charged Criminally For COVID-19 Violations

Police not only cited the owner of an Oakland restaurant and banquet hall for COVID-19 violations stemming from a two large gatherings this past Monday and Friday: They also charged him criminally.

Officers who went to the villa-styled Portobello Feast both nights "observed large gatherings of individuals who, among other things, were not in compliance with social distancing guidelines," Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said Tuesday.

In addition to violating two separate provisions of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders, owner Frank Amen was charged with two criminal counts of maintaining a nuisance for "knowingly or recklessly allowing a large group of persons to gather on the premises, thereby endangering the health of a number of people," Eldridge said.

In addition, Oakland's Borough Council, during a Monday night emergency Zoom meeting, approved a restriction on the restaurant from having any outdoor dining past 4 p.m. every day for a period of 30 days.

This came in response to a Thanksgiving Eve gathering at the Ramapo Valley Road restaurant.

Amen must address the council during either its Dec. 9 or Dec. 21 meeting before it will remove the restriction.

Police and borough health officials will enforce the order, council members said.

Amen told NJ Advance Media on Monday that he would comply and that the restaurant would "reassess internal COVID procedures to ensure the unfortunate event of Thanksgiving Eve will not occur again.”

SEE: Town restricts restaurant’s outdoor dining after unmasked patrons crowd bar

It was unclear whether this was before or after police showed up that night.

Police Chief Keith Sanzari thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Franklin Lakes and Pompton Lakes police departments for their assistance.

PLEASE SHARE! This country has seen its share of stupidity of the past several months. The actions seen at Portobello... Posted by Tyler Franco on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.