POLL: NJ Gyms Can Reopen Tuesday, Will You Go?

Cecilia Levine
JC Merino on the bike at Retro Fitness.
JC Merino on the bike at Retro Fitness. Photo Credit: JC Merino

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that gyms can reopen Tuesday -- will you go? (Vote below, story continues after poll).

Poll
Will You Be Going To The Gym?
Current Results

Will You Be Going To The Gym?

  • YES: Get those gains.
    45%
  • NO: Too soon. I have my home routine.
    55%

A new set of rules say the facilities must operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity, and will go into effect Sept. 1. Face masks will be required.

Murphy was expected to make the formal announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The governor has refused to reopen gyms until now, and has only allowed personal trainers to give private sessions to individuals or members of the same household.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

