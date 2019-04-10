Poll: Nearly Everyone Wants N.J. Roads Fixed. Only Half Want To Pay.

A proposed federal spending package for the nation’s crumbling infrastructure is overwhelmingly popular in New Jersey. About 80 percent of respondents in a recent Stockton University survey support fixing bridges, tunnels and roads in the Garden State -- if the U.S. government pays for it.

But if the plan is funded by New Jerseyans? Not so much. Just about half of respondents, 48 percent, said they would be unwilling to foot the bill, while 45 percent said they would be willing.

“New Jersey is a very high-tax state, and taxpayers already feel that they are tapped out,” said Michael W. Klein, interim executive director of the Hughes Center at Stockton.

“The state’s gas tax increased over 27 cents per gallon between 2016 and 2018, and the congestion pricing plan for driving into New York City, recently approved under New York State’s new budget, will make commuting for many New Jerseyans more expensive than ever when it is implemented.”

Of those residents who would be O.K. with paying for road and bridge repairs, a third would accept higher tolls, while about 20 percent favored higher gas taxes. Another 20 percent supported either increased sales or income taxes. Just 5 percent of respondents wanted New Jersey to borrow more for fixes, however.

A total of 632 New Jersey adults were polled from March 21 to 28. Respondents were reached by landline and cell phone. The poll has a margin of error of 3.9 percent.

The polling also found that:

Just 45 percent rated the condition of roads as “fair,” and another 35 percent “poor.” Nearly half, 46 percent, say their vehicles have been damaged on the state’s roads, including flat tires caused by potholes.

Most respondents, 55 percent, said their fellow motorists drive too fast. But 84 percent admitted they speed once in a while themselves.

And maybe that person who flipped you off on the Turnpike last week was polled too: 11 percent of respondents admitted they have used “rude gestures” while behind the wheel.

For full poll results, click here.

