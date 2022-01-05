Police: Young Thugs —13, 14 — Rob Clifton Liquor Store With BB Gun

A Clifton liquor store was robbed by four young city teens, one of whom displayed what turned out to be a BB gun, said authorities who took them into custody.

The haul? A vape.

The quartet entered Dante's Liquor & Wine on Van Houten Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

One of the boys asked the cashier for a vape, then pulled up his shirt to expose the weapon in his waistband, Bracken said. The youth grabbed the vape and they all bolted, he said.

A detective was checking the area when he spotted the group sitting on a porch a few blocks away.

Taken into custody were two 13 year olds and two 14 year olds. Police also recovered the 6mm BB gun.

All four were sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention in Newark on delinquency complaints that will be heard in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

