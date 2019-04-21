Police Update: Elderly Driver Damages 6 Cars, Utility Pole In Denville Chain Reaction Crash

Six cars were damaged and two people were hospitalized as a result of a chain reaction crash involving a utility pole in Denville, police said.

Joseph Barnish, 88 of Lake Hiawatha, was driving on Bloomfield Avenue when he struck two parked cars and a third traveling on the road around 9:15 p.m., Saturday, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

The force of the crash to the one parked car pushed it into a utility pole and another parked car, Tucker said. Debris from the impact struck yet another vehicle, the captain said.

Barnish and the passenger of the other vehicle on the road were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Tucker said.

None of the parked vehicles struck in the collision were occupied, according to police.

The area behind Thatcher McGhee's was closed for investigation Saturday. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

