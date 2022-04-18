Police: Uber Driver Punches Bergen Customer In Head, Flees, Video Shows

An Uber driver punched a customer in the head after refusing him a ride from a Bergen County golf course, authorities said.

Security video from the Soldier Hill Golf Course shows the driver dropping the victim with a closed-fist punch to the temple shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17, Emerson Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

He got back into his car and drove off but was nabbed moments later by River Edge police thanks to a "stop and hold" issued by their Emerson colleagues, the chief said.

The victim told police he got into the back seat for a ride home when the driver said he couldn't complete the fare, Mazzeo said.

He said he got out, closed the door and began asking about a refund.

The driver then got out, accused him of slamming the door and punched him in the head, the man told police.

Police reviewed club video, spoke with the victim and witnesses and then broadcast the bulletin.

Carleston Spencer, 32, of Roselle was arrested by River Edge police at Madison and Jackson avenues a short time later, the chief said.

Emerson police charged Spencer with simple assault and released him pending an April 28 court hearing.

The victim complained of pain and was dazed but refused medical attention, Mazzeo said.

