POLICE: Tuesday Crash KOs Power, Shuts Lincoln Park Street Until Midnight

A portion of Boonton Turnpike in Lincoln Park will be closed until 12 a.m. Wednesday after a violent car accident Tuesday morning, police said.

A truck collided with a sedan at the intersection of Riverview Avenue before spinning out of control and landing underneath a bent utility pole just before 7 a.m., ABC7 reports.

The turnpike will be closed between Comly and Ryerson roads, police said.

Local residents reported power outages following the crash.

No word yet on injuries or cause of the collision. Daily Voice placed a phone call to Lincoln Park police at 2:30 p.m.

