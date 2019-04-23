Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Bergenfield
News

POLICE: Tuesday Crash KOs Power, Shuts Lincoln Park Street Until Midnight

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A portion of Boonton Turnpike in Lincoln Park will be closed until 12 a.m. Wednesday after a violent car accident Tuesday morning, police said.
A portion of Boonton Turnpike in Lincoln Park will be closed until 12 a.m. Wednesday after a violent car accident Tuesday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Newscopter7 ABC7

A portion of Boonton Turnpike in Lincoln Park will be closed until 12 a.m. Wednesday after a violent car accident Tuesday morning, police said.

A truck collided with a sedan at the intersection of Riverview Avenue before spinning out of control and landing underneath a bent utility pole just before 7 a.m., ABC7 reports.

The turnpike will be closed between Comly and Ryerson roads, police said.

Local residents reported power outages following the crash.

No word yet on injuries or cause of the collision. Daily Voice placed a phone call to Lincoln Park police at 2:30 p.m.

Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.