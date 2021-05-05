Police: Thieves Steal SUV Left Unlocked In Glen Rock With Keys Inside, Crash On GS Parkway

A Glen Rock resident who left an SUV unlocked – with the keys inside – got it back in much different shape, authorities said.

Whoever took off with the 2006 Honda Pilot also rummaged through another vehicle that was also left unlocked in the Doremus Avenue homeowner's driveway, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The keys, three folding sports chairs and some old clothing was taken from that vehicle, he said.

Several hours later, the stolen Pilot was involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, Ackermann said.

NJ State Police from the Bloomfield barracks found it abandoned on the highway with extensive damage, he said.

The chief urged all owners to lock their vehicles and to NEVER leave the keys or fobs inside -- no matter where or for how long they’ve parked.

