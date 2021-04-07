Police: Thief From Elizabeth, 20, Steals Wayne Senior's Social Security Benefits

An Elizabeth man used more than $1,000 of an elderly Wayne resident’s money after stealing his Social Security benefits card, authorities charged.

Anthony Belizaca, 20, was arrested after township detectives traced the thefts back to a business where he used to work, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said.

Belizaca drained what was left on the card – which is for obtaining and spending Social Security Benefits – to buy electronics and food, Daly said.

Police charged him with credit card theft, theft by deception and wrongful impersonation, the captain said.

Belizaca surrendered at headquarters and was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.