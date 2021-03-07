Contact Us
Police: Suspended DWI Driver Crashes Unregistered Vehicle On Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Route 208 at DeBoer Drive in Glen Rock
Route 208 at DeBoer Drive in Glen Rock Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A suspended Union County driver was drunk when he crashed an unregistered vehicle on Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Responding to a call shortly before 6 a.m., Officer Sarah Orsita found the car crashed into a curb on the overpass above DeBoer Drive, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Orsita got Angel Concepcion-Gonzalez, 26, of Union out with help from Hawthorne police and found him intoxicated, the chief said.

Concepcion-Gonzalez, who wasn’t injured, was arrested for DWI, then also received summonses for driving an unregistered vehicle while on the suspended list.

His vehicle was impounded and he was released to a responsible adult under John’s Law pending a hearing.

