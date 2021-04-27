Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Police: Stolen Gun, Drugs Seized From Philly Couple In Hackensack Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Darinel Perez-Burgos, Jelayna Sevilla
Darinel Perez-Burgos, Jelayna Sevilla Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

Hackensack detectives found a Philadelphia couple carrying a stolen handgun and drugs during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Narcotics Squad Detectives Kley Peralta and Reuven Lyak stopped the 2015 Acura sedan at the intersection of River and Kansas streets for equipment violations shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Daniel DeWitt said.

The driver, Darinel Perez-Burgos, 28, “had a suspended driver's license and said he did not know who owned the car,” DeWitt said.

The passenger, 21-year-old dental assistant Jelayna Sevilla, “provided a suspended Delaware driver's license and said she has only known Perez-Burgos for a couple of months,” the captain said.

Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Cash, handled by Officer Jacob Moussavian, gave a positive indication to the presence of drugs in the car, the captain said.

A search turned up cocaine, Percoset – and a 9mm Ruger, loaded with 16 hollow-point bullets, that had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Perez-Burgos was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drugs and weapons charges.

Sevilla was charged with drug and weapons offenses and released on a summons under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

