Police: Shirtless Swordsman Wrapped In Flag Captured After Pursuit Through Bergen Park

An emotionally troubled Woodcliff Lake man armed with swords was captured after a chase through a local park, authorities said.

The 28-year-old suspect was shirtless, wearing camouflage pants with an American flag tied around his waist in Wood Dale County Park, callers told police. They also said they thought he was carrying a crossbow.

Officers from Woodcliff Lake, Hillsdale and Washington Township quickly converged on the area shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

Seeing them, the man tossed what he was carrying and ran into the woods, responders said.

A K-9 unit was summoned as police established a perimeter.

A Hillsdale police officer grabbed the man minutes later and turned him over to Woodcliff Lake police.

They charged him with illegal weapons possession and preventing law enforcement from effecting a lawful arrest, Detective Sgt. Chad Malloy said.

The man, whose name was withheld given his emotional troubles, was released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

