Police Say Man Detailed Exactly How He Killed His Warren County Parents

Moments after being pulled backwards away from a blackjack table at a Pennsylvania casino, police say a 50-year-old Warren County man told them exactly how he killed his parents.

Todd S. Warner was arrested as a person of interest in the Sunday evening slayings of his 73-year-old parents, Frank and Joyanne Warner on Monday, authorities said.

The younger Warner told authorities he struck his parents with baseball bats then tried suffocating them, before using a kitchen knife and stabbed them to death, court affidavits from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

He apparently used to bats on his mother after the first one broke, court documents say.

Frank and Joy's bodies were found by their daughter and her husband who had stopped by their Washington Township home after calls went unanswered, LehighValleyLive reports.

The pair saw Frank's body through the window. His head was covered with plastic and he had blood around his head and chest, reports say.

The couple called police, who forced entry into the home and found Joy's body in a bedroom, authorities said.

Todd Warner was being held in Pennsylvania on two charges of homicide, along with theft and weapons charges, awaiting extradition.

Frank and Joy Warner were high school sweethearts who ran a Morris County hair salon together. They were planning on retiring in December, family told news outlets, and were remembered as an inspiring and extraordinary couple.

