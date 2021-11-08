Contact Us
Police: Restitution 'Will Be Sought' From Youth Vandals In Bergen Attacks

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Authorities will seek restitution from the families of three juveniles accused of trashing a Glen Rock dentist’s office, as well as from those of two others identified in a pair graffiti attacks, the borough’s top law enforcer said.

Security video from a neighboring business helped identify two boys from Hawthorne and one from Glen Rock – all 15 years old – who entered Glen Rock Pediatric Dentistry on Rock Road through an unlocked door and vandalized the business, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

All three were interviewed at police headquarters “in the presence of a parent” and had their cases referred to the department’s juvenile bureau, the chief said.

Two 14-year-old Fair Lawn boys will also face delinquency complaints following two October graffiti attacks – one along the 500 block of Broad Street and the other at the Maple Avenue railroad trestle, Ackermann said.

Police tied the boys to the incidents after their Ridgewood colleagues detained them for similar crimes in the village.

Restitution to the victims of all of the attacks will be sought, the chief said Monday.

