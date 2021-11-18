Police: Repeat Offender From Westwood Nabbed After Stealing Dog, iPad In Washington Township

A 21-year-old repeat offender from Westwood broke into a Washington Township woman's home, then stole her dog and an iPad, authorities said.

Township detectives nabbed Jordan David Dufont a short time later after pinging his phone, Capt. John Calamari said.

Dufont had gone to his on-again, off-again girlfriend's home on Hickory Street, broke in by smashing a back window and was confronted by the victim, Calamari said.

He then fled with her mixed-breed dog and iPad, the captain said.

Police were familiar with Dufont, who, records show, has a history that includes arrests for aggravated assault, conspiracy and other mostly drug-related crimes.

Woodcliff Lake police said they found him carrying a gun following a struggle last year.

CLOSE CALL: Woodcliff Lake Police Subdue Westwood Offender Carrying Loaded Gun

The status of that case couldn't immediately be determined.

The year before, Rochelle Park charged Dufont with being part of a group that beat and robbed a man of $900 worth of drug, an iPad and Airpods after using two women to lure him there via SnapChat.

POLICE: Five Charged In SnapChat-Arranged Drug Deal Rochelle Park Robbery

Washington Township police tracked down Dufont at Stone Point Park in Old Tappan less than an hour after Monday's break-in on Hickory Street, Calamari said.

The mixed breed pooch and tablet were both recovered, the captain said.

Dufont was sent, in custody, to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation after "expressing suicidal thoughts," he said.

He remained held there on Thursday, charged him with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, making terroristic threats and refusing to submit to fingerprinting, records show.

