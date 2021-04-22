Police: Rapper Fivio Foreign Busted With Loaded Gun During Struggle Near GWB

A loaded handgun fell from his jacket as rapper Fivio Foreign fought Fort Lee police who nabbed him during a foot chase near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Maxie Ryles III had left his 2018 Mercedes Benz running in a no-parking zone on Lemoine Avenue at Bruce Reynolds Boulevard as he went into the nearby Citibank around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Sgt. Howard Ginsburg requested Ryles's driver’s license as he approached the vehicle and asked whether he was getting a ticket, Mirkovic said.

Instead of complying, Ryles simply walked away, he said.

The sergeant stayed with the running vehicle while backup Officer Gabriel Avella tracked down a jaywalking Ryles a block away, Mikovic said.

Avella repeatedly asked Ryles to stop so he could speak with him, the captain said.

Ryles “acknowledged but ignored him and continued to walk away,” then began running toward The Modern luxury apartments on Park Avenue, he said.

Avella grabbed him the parking garage as a loaded .25-caliber handgun fell from Ryles’s waistband, Mirkovic said.

It had a defaced serial number, he added.

Backup officers helped get Ryles into handcuffs and secure the weapon.

Fort Lee EMS checked Ryles at headquarters for any injuries. Avella, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor wound.

Police charged Ryles with weapons possession, having a defaced firearm and resisting arrest, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Ryles had spent a few days in the county lockup last October before a judge released him pending trial on charges of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at a luxury apartment complex in Edgewater.

The victim told them that Ryles punched her in the back of the head, kicked her and hit her with a glass bottle before pushing her into the hallway naked.

Ryles said she set him up.

SEE: Rapper Fivio Foreign Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend At Edgewater Condo

Ryles is best known for his work with other artists. He’s featured on two singles that charted on Billboard last year: “Demons,” by Drake, and “Zoo York,” by Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke.

A Brooklyn native who grew up in East Flatbush, he began rapping under the stage name Lite Fivio in 2011. Two years later, he changed it to Fivio Foreign and created a musical collective called 800 Foreign Side.

