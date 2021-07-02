Police Pursuit: Civilian Helps Clifton PD Chase Down Upstate NY Man In Stolen Truck

Assisted by a civilian, Clifton police chased down an upstate New York man after he stole a contractor’s truck from outside a local supermarket before dawn Friday, authorities said.

Workers were tending to an electrical issue at the Stop & Shop on Broad Avenue when Jose Gonzalez, 51, of Rochester, swiped their vehicle around 4:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said

Officers got a stolen vehicle alert as they responded to a report of a suspicious man in the supermarket parking lot, Bracken said.

The caller was following the truck on westbound Route 3 and advised the officers of their location, the lieutenant said.

They spotted the truck in the area of St. Philip’s Church on Valley Road, but Gonzalez refused to stop, Bracken said.

Police pursued Gonzalez onto westbound Route 46 and into a gas station lot, where he surrendered.

Gonzalez was charged with eluding and motor vehicle theft and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a court appearance.

