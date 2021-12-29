Police: Paramus Woman, New BF Break Into Ex's Fort Lee Condo, Brutally Stab Dog

A Paramus woman who’d threatened to kill a former lover broke into his Fort Lee condo with her new boyfriend and stabbed the man's dog, authorities said.

The owner told police he fled the Cumbermeade Road condominium after the couple called and threatened to shoot him just after midnight Tuesday, Capt. Edward Young said.

Officers who found the front door ajar were later shown Ring video by the victim showing Leena Radwan, 34, and Joseph Valenti, 32, of Kearny breaking in and stabbing his German Shepherd, Young said.

Rushed to a local animal hospital with a deep gash that bled profusely, the dog was expected to recover, the captain said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence that helped detectives from the Fort Lee PD General Investigation Bureau identify the suspects, he said.

Radwan and Valenti both surrendered to police Tuesday night. They remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing in Hackensack.

Both are charged with burglary, animal cruelty and weapons possession. Valenti also is charged with making terroristic threats.

